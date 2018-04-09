Coroner: Woman died in Anderson Co. house fire after going back inside for phone

Firefighters and emergency responders at the scene of the fire (April 9, 2018/ FOX Carolina)

The Anderson County coroner is investigating a deadly fire in Honea Path Monday morning.

Anderson County Deputy Coroner Don McCown said he was called to the scene of a fire on Todd Road where a fatality had been reported.

Dispatchers said Friendship and Craytonville Fire Departments were called to battle the fire at a mobile home just before 5 a.m.

The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Anderson County Fire Chief Jimmy Sutherland said two people were in the home when the fire broke out. One person made it out and one person was found dead inside once firefighters knocked down the flames.

Sutherland said the body was badly burned in the fire. The victim was identified as 36-year-old Larue Elizabeth Nalley.

According to the coroner, Nalley and her boyfriend were awoken by a smoke alarm at the home and both got out, but Nalley went back in for a phone to call 911. She collapsed trying to get the phone.

The coroner said Nalley suffered smoke inhalation and thermal burns. She was the owner of a hair salon in Honea Path.

Sutherland said the cause of the fire was under investigation but there was no initial indication that the fire was suspicious.

