March of Dimes hosts '80s-themed taco bar fundraiser at Willy Taco

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The March of Dimes is holding a fundraising rally Monday night at Willy Taco in Greenville.

People are encouraged to wear ‘80s themed attire for the festivities. The March of Dimes is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.

$12 tickets can be purchased online at www.MODwillytaco.eventbrite.com or at the door. Tickets include the taco bar and non-alcoholic drinks.

The event will be from 5 to 9 p.m.

The March of Dimes said the money raised will held fund vital research into the causes of premature birth, and to fund community programs aimed at healthier pregnancies.

