Coroner identifies victim killed in crash with 18-wheeler shutting down Liberty Highway

Troopers and the coroner on scene of the crash (FOX Carolina/ April 9, 2018)
Scene of the crash on Liberty Highway (FOX Carolina/ April 9, 2018)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said one person has died after a tractor trailer and a sedan collided on Liberty Highway in Anderson County Monday morning.

Coroner Greg Shore said the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. near Ladies Lane. Shore said he was initially told that two tractor trailers had been involved.

Troopers said a 2003 Ford sedan crossed the center line and struck the tractor trailer.

The driver, a 35-year-old from Belton, became entrapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle. The driver died at the scene. He was identified as 35-year-old Colton Kenneth Chitwood of Belton.

Chitwood suffered blunt force trauma and head trauma, the coroner said.

A passenger in the car, a 30-year-old Pendleton woman, survived the crash.

The roadway was blocked after the crash. All lanes reopened around noon.

