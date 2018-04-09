Deadly crash involving 18-wheelers blocking Liberty Highway

The coroner's office responded to a crash in Greenville County Sunday evening.More >
Troopers said a pedestrian was fatally struck by multiple vehicles in an Anderson County crash Sunday night.More >
The coroner's office confirmed a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Greenville County Saturday night.More >
The family of a Greenville County man has reported him missing after he never came home from work.More >
Troopers say an Upstate driver was killed in a fiery crash late Saturday after striking two trees.More >
Officials at a South Carolina resort are looking for the people who harassed an 11-foot alligator by throwing carrots at him, calling the action "a new level of stupid." The Fripp Island Resort Activity Center posted about the harassment Friday on its Facebook page.More >
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.More >
The Anderson County coroner is investigating a deadly fire in Honea Path Monday morning.More >
The Greenville County Coroner said a woman has died after a car accident Sunday.More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office was called to investigate a fire fatality at a home on Todd Road in Honea Path on April 9, 2018More >
Here are the arrests that made headlines in April of 2018.More >
STEAM Festival in downtown Greenville. (4/7/18)More >
Former Carolina Panther Josh Norman held a charity basketball game at Lander University on Saturday.More >
Hub City Hog Fest held in Spartanburg. (4/6/18)More >
Spring has arrived in the Upstate! Check out these beautiful flowers in Greenville!More >
A horse was rescued from a septic tank in Polk County.More >
The FOX Carolina studio was evacuated Friday afternoon due to a suspicious package.More >
The Federation Equestre Internationale hosted a test event on May 5, 2018 at the Tryon Equestrian Center ahead of the World Equestrian Games. Jumping, Dressage and Para-Equestrian Dressage, Eventing, Driving, Endurance, Vaulting and Reining are all included on the competition. The games begin in September.More >
Clemson University hosts its 2018 Founder's Day celebration.More >
