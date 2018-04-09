Deadly crash involving 18-wheelers blocking Liberty Highway

The Anderson County coroner said he was called to investigate a deadly crash involving two 18-wheelers Monday morning.

Coroner Greg Shore said one fatality was reported in the crash on Liberty Highway near Ladies Lane.

Troopers are also investigating the crash.

The SC Highway Patrol website states the crash happened just after 8 a.m.

The roadway was blocked after the crash.

