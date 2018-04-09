Hootie & the Blowfish reuniting for one night only with Jason Aldean

Darius Rucker is getting the gang back together. Hootie and the Blowfish will reunite for a one-night-only performance with Jason Aldean in Atlanta this summer, according to a news release from Rucker’s website.

The concert will be held at Sun Trust Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, on July 21.

The concert is part of Jason Aldean’s High Noon Neon Tour.

Rucker said Hootie and the Blowfish will only be joining Aldean for the one show.

Tickets are on sale now.

Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina will also perform at the concert.

