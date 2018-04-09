Union County deputies arrest 4 after undercover drug operation leads to chase

Union County deputies said four people were arrested after an undercover drug operation led to a chase and chase on April 6.

Deputies said task force officers had made contact with two people in connection with a large delivery of drugs to an undercover officer. The deal was supposed to go down at the Rodeway Inn on South Duncan Bypass.

Deputies said they tried to stop the suspect’s car when it pulled into the parking lot, but the suspects drove around the officers and fled the motel.

Deputies began chasing the vehicle, and it eventually turned into the Nixon Center and pulled behind some buildings.

Deputies said they then saw one person running from the car and into the woods and a foot chase ensued.

One person, a woman, was still in the car and taken into custody.

Deputies said a large quantity of cocaine, 36 ecstasy pills, and marijuana were found in the vehicle and the woman’s bag. $782 was also seized.

The woman, Tamara Dockins, 32, of Memphis, TN was arrested and charged with three counts of drug possession.

Deputies said a man and two teens were also tracked down and arrested.

Samuel Suber, 17, of Union was charged with possession with intent to distribute near a school, possession of a controlled substance, and trespassing.

Collin Tucker, also 17, of Union was charged with two drug offenses.

Dezmond Tucker, 23, of Union was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

MORE NEWS - Deadly crash involving 18-wheelers blocking Liberty Highway

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.