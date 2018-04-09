Coroner called to crash on I-85 northbound near Pelham Road - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner called to crash on I-85 northbound near Pelham Road

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed a coroner was called to the scene of a crash on I-85 northbound Monday morning.

The collision occurred around 11:30 a.m. on I-85 north near mile marker 54 and Pelham Road. The right lane was blocked due to the crash.

A coroner is en route to the scene.

