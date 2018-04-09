Troopers: Passenger killed after deer crashes into vehicle on I-85

The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed a coroner was called to the scene of a crash on I-85 northbound Monday morning.

The collision occurred around 11:30 a.m. on I-85 north near mile marker 54 and Pelham Road. The right lane was blocked due to the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2006 Honda was traveling north on I-85 when a deer jumped the median barrier and struck the vehicle.

A passenger inside the car, a 68-year-old from Arlington, Virginia, died at the scene due to injuries in the crash. The coroner identified the victim as Anne Viviani of Yorktown Boulevard. An external exam is scheduled for Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation.

