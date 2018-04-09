Deputies: Man 'going crazy' smashed windshields, attacked mailman and woman in wheelchair

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing numerous charges after a disturbance on Sunday.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene on Gap Creek Road where they said they found 60-year-old Lloyd Steven Godfrey, shirtless and arguing with a neighbor.

Witnesses at the scene said Godfrey had beaten a woman in a wheelchair. According to the incident report, a U.S. Postal Service employee saw the attack and called 911. While he was on the phone, the USPS employee said Godfrey began hitting him in his ear and neck before turning back to the elderly woman.

The report states that when two witnesses tried to get in between Godfrey and the wheelchair-bound victim, he threw a wooden plank at them.

Deputies said Godfrey was then accused of grabbing a brick and going after a woman saying, "you are the one I want." The victim told deputies that when she ran back inside, Godfrey hit her storm door with a rock and smashed the windshield of her car with a brick.

When deputies tried to apprehend Godfrey, they said he threatened to hit one of them and balled his hand into a fist. As they cuffed him on the ground, deputies said Godfrey told them he had a gun in his pocket and was going to shoot them.

No weapon was located.

Godfrey was placed in handcuffs and a hobble strap to stop him from kicking.

He is charged with four counts of third-degree assault and battery, abuse of a vulnerable adult, two counts of malicious injury to personal property, resisting arrest with assault, and two counts of threatening a public official.

