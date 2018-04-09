Coroner confirms man jumped from downtown Greenville parking gar - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner confirms man jumped from downtown Greenville parking garage

Posted: Updated:
Police on scene at Liberty Square parking garage (Apr. 9, 2018/FOX Carolina) Police on scene at Liberty Square parking garage (Apr. 9, 2018/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Police Department confirmed officers were on scene of a death investigation at a downtown parking garage Monday

The incident occurred at Liberty Square Garage on Beattie Place. Dispatchers said they received a report of a person jumping from the parking garage.

PHOTOS: Coroner, officers on scene of death investigation in downtown Greenville

The Greenville Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner's Office are investigating.

Lt. Jason Rampey said police received a call regarding a male individual behaving suspiciously. When officers arrived on scene, they found the body of a male at the base of the garage.

The coroner identified the victim as a 22-year-old man from Greenville. His death was ruled a suicide. The coroner said the man went to the top floor of the garage, climbed onto a wall and jumped to the driveway below.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.