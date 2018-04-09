Coroner confirms man jumped from downtown Greenville parking garage

The Greenville Police Department confirmed officers were on scene of a death investigation at a downtown parking garage Monday

The incident occurred at Liberty Square Garage on Beattie Place. Dispatchers said they received a report of a person jumping from the parking garage.

PHOTOS: Coroner, officers on scene of death investigation in downtown Greenville

The Greenville Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner's Office are investigating.

Lt. Jason Rampey said police received a call regarding a male individual behaving suspiciously. When officers arrived on scene, they found the body of a male at the base of the garage.

The coroner identified the victim as a 22-year-old man from Greenville. His death was ruled a suicide. The coroner said the man went to the top floor of the garage, climbed onto a wall and jumped to the driveway below.

The incident remains under investigation.

