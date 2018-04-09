Coroner responding after dispatchers received report of person jumping off downtown Greenville parking garage

Police on scene at Liberty Square parking garage (Apr. 9, 2018/FOX Carolina)

The Greenville Police Department confirmed officers were on scene of a death investigation at a downtown parking garage Monday

The incident occurred at Liberty Square Garage on Beattie Place. Dispatchers said they received a report of a person jumping from the parking garage.

The Greenville Police Department confirmed officers were on scene of a death investigation involving a male. The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed a coroner is also en route to the scene.

