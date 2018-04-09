Coroner responding after dispatchers received report of person j - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner responding after dispatchers received report of person jumping off downtown Greenville parking garage

Posted: Updated:
Police on scene at Liberty Square parking garage (Apr. 9, 2018/FOX Carolina) Police on scene at Liberty Square parking garage (Apr. 9, 2018/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Police Department confirmed officers were on scene of a death investigation at a downtown parking garage Monday

The incident occurred at Liberty Square Garage on Beattie Place. Dispatchers said they received a report of a person jumping from the parking garage.

PHOTOS: Coroner, officers on scene of death investigation in downtown Greenville

The Greenville Police Department confirmed officers were on scene of a death investigation involving a male. The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed a coroner is also en route to the scene.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route for more information.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.