Reynolds fire chief killed in single-vehicle crash

Fire chief Richard Sales (Source: Asheville FD) Fire chief Richard Sales (Source: Asheville FD)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The chief of the Reynolds Fire Department was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday, officials confirmed.

The Asheville Fire Department said 52-year-old Richard Sales had served with Reynolds Fire for 31 years and had been the chief of the agency for a decade.

Sales was involved in a collision around 9 a.m. on Sunday and succumbed to injuries from the crash.

A procession for Sales will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday from Baptist Hospital in Wake Forest to the Anders Rice Funeral Home in Asheville.

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office will escort the procession along I-40.

