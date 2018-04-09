Husband who claimed Upstate native overdosed convicted of murder - FOX Carolina 21

Husband who claimed Upstate native overdosed convicted of murdering her

Valerie Tieman (Source: Friends) Valerie Tieman (Source: Friends)
Luc Tieman (Source: Kennebec County Jail) Luc Tieman (Source: Kennebec County Jail)
SKOWHEGAN, ME (FOX Carolina) -

Officials in Maine said a man has been found guilty in the murder of his wife, a Greenville County native.

Valerie Tieman, 34, was reported missing out of Greenville County by her parents in August 2016. She was living in Fairfield, Maine, but family confirmed she was a former Greenville resident, a graduate of Bob Jones University, and had relatives in the Taylors area.

Her husband, Luc Tieman, initially told investigators Valerie had disappeared while he was at Walmart. When her body was found a few hundred yards behind her in-laws' home, he changed his story and said she had overdosed.

An autopsy revealed Valerie Tieman had been shot in the head twice.

Luc Tieman was arrested and charged with murder.

According to FOX 22 in Bangor, it took a jury less than an hour to convict Tieman of murder after he presented closing arguments himself.

His case is expected to go to sentencing in May where he faces 25 years to life in prison.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

