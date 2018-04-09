Clearing skies and warmer temperatures

After a dreary and chilly start to the week, we're looking at a slow warm-up and progressively more sunshine! Highs will be near 80 by Friday!

This morning, temperatures sit in the 40s across the area with a mostly cloudy sky. Isolated drizzle is possible in the southernmost counties. By the afternoon, clouds begin to clear, helping temperatures warm to the mid-60s Upstate, and upper 50s in the mountains. High elevations will be breezy.

Dry conditions will dominate all week long, with temperatures slowly climbing back to average on Wednesday near 70 degrees, and above normal by Thursday and Friday. Expect highs closer to 80 by Friday afternoon in the Upstate.

Showers move in this weekend, but the best chance for rain will be Sunday. A few strong storms could happen toward midday on Sunday, and we'll be fine tuning that forecast as it gets a bit closer.

