Clouds and fog Monday night, clearing Tuesday

After a dreary and chilly start to the week, we're looking at a slow warm-up and progressively more sunshine! Highs will be near 80 by Friday!

Tonight expect lingering clouds and some patches of fog to develop with lows dropping mainly into the 40s. Tuesday will bring morning clouds, but some afternoon sunshine to help temps warm back into the 60s area-wide. This will be close to the normal for this time of year.

Dry conditions will dominate all week long, with above normal temps toward Thursday and Friday. Expect highs approaching 80 by Friday afternoon in the Upstate and mid 70s in the mountains.

Showers move in this weekend, but the best chance for rain will be Sunday. A few strong storms could happen toward midday on Sunday, and we'll be fine tuning that forecast as it gets a bit closer.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.