Deputies: One arrested, another wanted after child seriously injured in abuse case

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said two people have been charged in a child abuse investigation.

Deputies said on Friday, 25-year-old Tequilla Shantee Cribb was charged with family child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of sell or delivery of a controlled substance.

Cribb has since bonded out of the Henderson County Detention Center.

Deputies said 24-year-old Lequon Draquell Young is facing the same charges and warrants have been issued for his arrest. Young has not yet been taken into custody.

Anyone with information on Young's whereabouts is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 828-697-4911.

