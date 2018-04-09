Charter expanding Spectrum in Simpsonville, hiring for more than 100 jobs

While it may have seemed like a cool coincidence to Marley Parker, her mother and former educator Shelly Bryan Parker had a different take on the 1980 textbook.More >
Troopers said a pedestrian was fatally struck by multiple vehicles in an Anderson County crash Sunday night.More >
The coroner's office responded to a crash in Greenville County Sunday evening.More >
The Greenville Police Department confirmed officers were on scene of a death investigation at a downtown parking garage MondayMore >
The Anderson County coroner said he was called to investigate a deadly crash involving two 18-wheelers Monday morning. Coroner Greg Shore said one fatality was reported in the crash on Liberty Highway near Ladies Lane.More >
The family of a Greenville County man has reported him missing after he never came home from work.More >
The Anderson County coroner is investigating a deadly fire in Honea Path Monday morning.More >
The coroner's office confirmed a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Greenville County Saturday night.More >
Officials at a South Carolina resort are looking for the people who harassed an 11-foot alligator by throwing carrots at him, calling the action "a new level of stupid." The Fripp Island Resort Activity Center posted about the harassment Friday on its Facebook page.More >
Troopers say an Upstate driver was killed in a fiery crash late Saturday after striking two trees.More >
John Wickham, two-time Guinness Book of World Record holder for most dominoes toppled in 1979 and 1980, will host a“Domino Topple” at the Prince of Peace Catholic School.More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office was called to investigate a fire fatality at a home on Todd Road in Honea Path on April 9, 2018More >
Here are the arrests that made headlines in April of 2018.More >
STEAM Festival in downtown Greenville. (4/7/18)More >
Former Carolina Panther Josh Norman held a charity basketball game at Lander University on Saturday.More >
