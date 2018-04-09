Charter expanding Spectrum in Simpsonville, hiring for more than 100 jobs

Charter expanding Spectrum in Simpsonville, hiring for more than - FOX Carolina 21

Charter announced Monday that Spectrum is expanding in Simpsonville and it will be hiring to fill more than 100 job positions.

According to Charter, they will be looking for inbound sales representatives, inbound sales supervisors and inbound sales managers.

A job fair will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 12 at 2 Digital Place in Simpsonville.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online ahead of the job fair and bring a copy of their resume on the day of the event.

