Upstate firefighter goes above and beyond honoring fallen soldier

An Upstate firefighter went above and beyond, opening his heart to honor a young woman's father.

On Apr. 5, Crystal Ames stopped by Station 27 of the Roebuck Fire District with a heart warming request. She came in asking if someone could help fold an American Flag she had purchased, to put it in a flag case for her fallen father.

Crystal's dad passed away in 1991 during the Persian Gulf War. Since then, she has been working toward closure.

After the crew heard her story, they knew that just folding up her store-bought flag wasn't enough.

Engineer Chris West took matters into his own hands, as he worked in Iraq for two years as a contract firefighter. He spoke to Crystal personally, and opened up to her about his personal flag, that had flown proudly over a U.S Military base in Iraq and offered it to her.

West wanted her to have something with meaning, and a little history from the country in which her father served, and ultimately lost his life.

A few days later, Crystal and her son came by the firehouse to pick up the flag. Engineer West's flag was folded and installed in her case proudly by West and the rest of the crew.

The next while was spent learning about Crystal's father, followed by a tour of the fire station and trucks.

The crew of Station 27 was more than happy to provide a small bit of closure for Crystal. This act really showed great character, heart, and compassion from Engineer West and the rest of the staff.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: Woman died in Anderson Co. house fire after going back inside for phone

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.