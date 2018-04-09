DA: 1 of 3 charged in connection to Hendersonville armed robbery gets 11 year prison sentence

One of three people charged in connection with robbing a Hendersonville man in 2017, pleaded guilty on Monday and was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Michael Angram, 30 of Hendersonville, was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery for his involvement in an armed robbery that occurred in Hendersonville in May 2017, the district attorney said.

Per the DA, Angram attacked a man from behind and made him lay face down on the ground at gun point as he demanded money. The man had just withdrawn $25,000 from the bank and Angram wanted the money, the DA said.

Read more: Deputies: 3 arrested in connection with armed robbery in Henderson Co.

Angram ended up searching through the man’s car to no avail, but detectives were able to get a finger print from an envelope in the victim’s car and make a positive match to Angram.

The victim ended up giving Angram his wallet, but not the $25,000 he earlier sought because the man was hiding it in an envelope under his leg while he was on the ground, the DA explained. The victim’s wallet contained his credit cards, driver’s license and $1,000 cash, the DA said.

After further investigation, detectives discovered Angram’s brother was dating one of the bank tellers at the bank the man withdrew money from. Angram told detectives his brother and his brother’s girlfriend at the bank provided the information about the victim and his money. Both the brother and his girlfriend were indicted. Their trial is forthcoming.

Angram denied having a gun during the “snatch and grab” or restraining the victim to the ground at gun point, but his story changed multiple times, the DA said.

The next trial term in Superior Court for Henderson County begins May 14, 2018.

MORE NEWS: Coroner, police investigating after body found at base of downtown Greenville parking garage

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.