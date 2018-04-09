Solicitor: Upstate crack dealer sentenced after poisoning the streets for way too long

A long-time crack dealer was sentenced to 25 years in prison following a trial at the Newberry County Courthouse.

On Monday, Reginald Rodezere Scurry, of Gaffney, was found guilty of trafficking crack cocaine at 28-100 grams, his third offense, and failure to stop for blue lights.

A Newberry County jury deliberated less than two hours before returning with the guilty verdicts, as the crack cocaine charge is considered a serious and violent offense under the state law. Scurry must serve a minimum of of 85 percent of the sentence before being considered for parole.

Scurry was spotted by troopers in Jan. of 2017 while traveling 70 mph in a 55 mph zone on S.C 56, the release said. He was also seen throwing something out of his passenger window. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and spoke to him, but right after he handed a trooper his S.C identification card, he sped off, the release continued.

Troopers tracked down the vehicle, owned by Scurry's girlfriend, along with a bag containing 82 grams of crack cocaine back in the area where they said they observed him throw something out of the vehicle.

Scurry was arrested in Cherokee County on drug trafficking charges, but is also alleged to have possessed crack cocaine in an amount warranting another trafficking charge, and several previous drug convictions, including one at the time of his arrest.

“Reginald Scurry has poisoned the streets of Upstate South Carolina for entirely too long, bringing misery and destruction to the doorsteps of his addicted clients and their families,” Solicitor Stumbo said following the trial. “I hope this conviction and lengthy prison sentence sends a message to other drug pushers that we will not their misery peddling on the streets of our communities.”

