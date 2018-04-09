Popular Greer restaurant closing its doors; new restaurant to pop up in its place

After 10 successful years, co-owners of a popular restaurant in downtown Greer announced they will be closing their doors.

Co-owners Jason and Lori Clark of BIN112 in historic downtown Greer announced Monday that they will be selling the 112 Trade Street location and closing BIN112.

“We would like to thank all of our devoted customers, friends and family for your continuous support over the last 10 years,” said Jason Clark, Chef and Co-owner of BIN112. “We are so proud of the strides our team has made during this time and of the awe-inspiring amount of blood, sweat and tears they have dedicated to the growth and success of BIN112. After our best year ever, we are closing and are excited that something new and fresh will take our place.”

Jeff Gossett has purchased the property and will soon announced its transformation into Select Restaurant.

Jason and Lori Clark will continue to operate The Strip Club 104 restaurant in downtown Greer.

