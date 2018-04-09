Chief: SC, NC law enforcement investigating claims made by man holding gun to head in Chick-fil-A drive-thru

Law enforcement officials in South Carolina and North Carolina are investigating claims made by a man in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru on Monday.

Per the Travelers Rest police chief, officers responded to the Chick-fil-A on Benton Road on a disturbance call. When officers arrived they discovered a man holding a gun to his head. The chief said he told police he felt guilty about a crime he committed in North Carolina.

Police say it all started with an argument between the man and a female in the drive-thru.

Officers were able to talk the man out of the car and he is now in their custody. Both him and the female are being questioned about the alleged crime.

North Carolina authorities are also working with the Travelers Rest Police to confirm the man's story.

Police say there is no longer a threat to the Chick-fil-A community.

