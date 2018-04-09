Coroner dispatched to house fire in Spartanburg Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner dispatched to house fire in Spartanburg Co.

(file photo | Associated Press) (file photo | Associated Press)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg County coroner confirms he is en route to a house fire Monday evening.

Per the coroner, his office was dispatched to a home on Bonner Road.

No further details are available at this time.

