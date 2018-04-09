Coroner identifies woman killed in Spartanburg Co. fire; boyfrie - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner identifies woman killed in Spartanburg Co. fire; boyfriend at Augusta Burn Center

Posted: Updated:
Scene of house fire on Bonner Road. (4/9/18 FOX Carolina) Scene of house fire on Bonner Road. (4/9/18 FOX Carolina)
Scene of house fire on Bonner Road. (4/9/18 FOX Carolina) Scene of house fire on Bonner Road. (4/9/18 FOX Carolina)
Jesse Linder (Source: Family) Jesse Linder (Source: Family)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg County coroner has identified the victim killed in a house fire on Monday night.

The fire occurred at a home on Bonner Road.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said at least two people were in the home when the fire broke out. One person was airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center and another person was found dead inside.

Clevenger said the deceased victim's body was badly burned. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Elizabeth Ashley Frey of Bonner Road. Further examination will be conducted to determine a cause of death.

Family said Jesse Linder, Frey's boyfriend, was transported to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and the fire marshal's office are also investigating.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.