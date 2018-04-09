Coroner identifies woman killed in Spartanburg Co. fire; boyfriend at Augusta Burn Center

The Spartanburg County coroner has identified the victim killed in a house fire on Monday night.

The fire occurred at a home on Bonner Road.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said at least two people were in the home when the fire broke out. One person was airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center and another person was found dead inside.

Clevenger said the deceased victim's body was badly burned. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Elizabeth Ashley Frey of Bonner Road. Further examination will be conducted to determine a cause of death.

Family said Jesse Linder, Frey's boyfriend, was transported to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and the fire marshal's office are also investigating.

