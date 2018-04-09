NC gun range hosts machine gun event

An indoor shooting range in North Carolina hosted a auto machine gun event on Monday.

Bear Arms Indoor Shooting Range in Brevard hosted the full-auto shooting event, which featured MP5, STEN 9mm, Thompson's, M16, AK47, BELT FED M-60 .308 and many more, according to their Facebook post.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and was $25 per shooter, which included ammo.

Shooting range officials say they will host another auto machine gun shooting event when the weather starts to cool down again after the summer. Most likely around October, they said.

