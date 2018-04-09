Animal Standard of Care and Treatment ordinance to take effect in Spartanburg in July

An ordinance that defines what qualifies as proper shelter for pets has passed in Spartanburg.

The Animal Standard of Care and Treatment ordinance aims to ensure pets have adequate space among other things.

During the city council meeting Monday evening, one of the biggest debates circled around how cold was too cold to leave your pet outside.

One city council member asked for the temperature to be 25 degrees instead of 32 degrees, arguing some residents may not be able to get home soon enough if temperatures drop.

However, the temperature remained at 32 degrees in the ordinance.

Local resident and dog owner James Young who went to the meeting also did not agree with the current temperature requirement in the ordinance.

“A poodle, you can keep a poodle inside the house, but I've got a watch dog, that's his job to stay outside,” said Young. “You know he's not going to come in the house.”

City Council member Erika Brown said the ordinance will help animal control and law enforcement officials.

“I don't think the city is going to be out in full force as sort of vigilantes, but this gives not only animal control but law enforcement a leg to stand on. Our last current ordinance did not have any sort of specific language. It was harsh weather which is very subjective,” said Brown.

Monday was the bill's final reading. It will go into effect on July 9.

View the full ordinance here.

