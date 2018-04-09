Dispatch: Greenville Co. deputies searching for driver who fled traffic stop

Law enforcement officials in South Carolina and North Carolina are investigating claims made by a man in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru, and the Rutherford County Sheriff says that's led them to investigate a death in Forest City.More >
The Greenville Police Department confirmed officers were on scene of a death investigation at a downtown parking garage MondayMore >
After 10 successful years, co-owners of a popular restaurant in downtown Greer announced they will be closing their doors.More >
Troopers said a pedestrian was fatally struck by multiple vehicles in an Anderson County crash Sunday night.More >
While it may have seemed like a cool coincidence to Marley Parker, her mother and former educator Shelly Bryan Parker had a different take on the 1980 textbook.More >
Police are searching for Jerry Sullivan who was last seen with the suspect, Aimee Lowery in Savannah.More >
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said a Gaffney man was shot and killed during an alleged home invasion early Friday morning.More >
The family of a Greenville County man has reported him missing after he never came home from work.More >
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >
The Anderson County coroner is investigating a deadly fire in Honea Path Monday morning.More >
John Wickham, two-time Guinness Book of World Record holder for most dominoes toppled in 1979 and 1980, will host a“Domino Topple” at the Prince of Peace Catholic School.More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office was called to investigate a fire fatality at a home on Todd Road in Honea Path on April 9, 2018More >
Here are the arrests that made headlines in April of 2018.More >
STEAM Festival in downtown Greenville. (4/7/18)More >
Former Carolina Panther Josh Norman held a charity basketball game at Lander University on Saturday.More >
