Dispatch: Greenville Co. deputies searching for driver who fled traffic stop

Greenville County Deputies are looking for a suspect they say fled a traffic stop Monday evening, per dispatch.

Dispatchers say the driver drove the car into the woods and fled on foot. The scene started to unfold in the 100 block of Chick Springs Road.

Deputies established a perimeter around the vehicle and utilized K9 officers to try and track down the subject, dispatch confirmed.

At this time, the suspect's identity and why they were being pulled over is not available.

