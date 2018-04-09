Dispatch: Greenville Co. deputies searching for driver who fled - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Greenville Co. deputies searching for driver who fled traffic stop

Car into woods on Chick Springs Road. (4/9/18 FOX Carolina) Car into woods on Chick Springs Road. (4/9/18 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County Deputies are looking for a suspect they say fled a traffic stop Monday evening, per dispatch.

Dispatchers say the driver drove the car into the woods and fled on foot. The scene started to unfold in the 100 block of Chick Springs Road.

Deputies established a perimeter around the vehicle and utilized K9 officers to try and track down the subject, dispatch confirmed.

At this time, the suspect's identity and why they were being pulled over is not available.

