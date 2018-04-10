Deputies: If you receive a phone call from your own number, it's a scam

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a phone scam in which the victims receive a call that appears to be from their own phone number.

Deputies said the victims have reported seeing their own name, photo, and phone number appear on the screen when the scammers call.

They say this really a phishing scam that criminals are using to gain personal information, such as social security numbers.

Below is the full warning the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Tuesday morning:

“It can be a bit startling, to get an incoming call from your own number and see your own photo staring back at you. But if you get a call like this, the safest thing to do is not pick up.

There's a scam going around the upstate where people pretending to call from your own number claim your account has been "flagged for security" and ask you to enter the last four digits of your social security number.

This scam is affecting multiple carriers with multiple people reporting phishing attempts on social media.”

