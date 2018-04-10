Dispatch: Buses crash on SC 187 in Anderson Co.

Anderson County emergency dispatchers said two buses were involved in a crash on Highway 187 near Boscobel Road Tuesday morning.

Two school buses were seen parked on the roadside when FOX Carolina photojournalists arrived at the scene.

Dispatchers did not know if any other vehicles were involved.

Dispatchers said one bus was empty and that a person on the other suffered a minor injury.

The SC Highway Patrol website lists that the crash was reported at 8:19 a.m.

One bus was towed from the scene around 9:40 a.m. Traffic was moving freely.

No other details were immediately available.

FOX Carolina has a crew headed to the scene and calls in to both SC Highway Patrol and Anderson County School District Four.

