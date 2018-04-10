Man faces multiple charges after deputies said he sexually abuse - FOX Carolina 21

Man faces multiple charges after deputies said he sexually abused a young child for years

Posted: Updated:
Copper Erion Eckenrod (Source: MCSO) Copper Erion Eckenrod (Source: MCSO)
MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) -

McDowell County deputies said a 28-year-old man has been charged for having inappropriate sexual a contact with a young child that began when she was just five years old.

Copper Erion Eckenrod was charged with two counts each of first-degree sex offense of a child and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies said Eckenrod also faces similar charges from Marion Police Department.

The victim is now nine years old.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.