Man faces multiple charges after deputies said he sexually abused a young child for years

McDowell County deputies said a 28-year-old man has been charged for having inappropriate sexual a contact with a young child that began when she was just five years old.

Copper Erion Eckenrod was charged with two counts each of first-degree sex offense of a child and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies said Eckenrod also faces similar charges from Marion Police Department.

The victim is now nine years old.

