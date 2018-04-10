Police investigating armed robbery attempt with gunshot fired at Fatz in Spartanburg

Spartanburg police are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery in which a gunshot was fired Monday night at the Fatz Cafe on Southport Road.

Police said the robbery happened just after 10 p.m.

Two male suspects were reportedly involved, according to incident reports. One suspect had a bandana around his head and another was wearing all black with a black ski mask.

The suspect in black was armed with a gun and reportedly fired one shot as he was fleeing.

Police said they recovered a shell casing and observed damage to the ceiling where the bullet struck.

Police said the restaurant manager have them the name of a former employee who was believed to be involved.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

