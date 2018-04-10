Asheville police looking for owner of dogs that bit runner near - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville police looking for owner of dogs that bit runner near UNC Asheville

The Asheville Police Department is working to track down the owner of two standard poodles involved in an incident on Monday.

Officers said a woman in her 60s was walking the dogs, one white and one tan, near UNC Asheville's Lookout Observatory.

Around 8 a.m., a runner on a nearby trail was approached by the dogs and bitten, officers said.

The injuries were minor and did not require stitches, however if the owner is not located within 48 hours, the victim will be required to received rabies post-exposure shots.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 828-252-1110.

