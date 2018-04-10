Asheville police arrest one suspect, still searching for another in series of break-ins

Asheville police said one man has been arrested and another is sought in connection with multiple break-ins from late December and early January.

Police said Charles Lorenzo Davis, 28, was arrested Tuesday and Jesse Lynn Williams, 30, is still wanted.

Davis and Williams were charged the December 31, 2017 breaking and entering at M&J Food Mart on Old Haywood Road; the December 31, 2017 larceny from Four Star Car Wash on Swannanoa River Road; and the January 2, 2018 breaking and entering at Frugal Backpacker on Westgate Pkwy.

Police said Davis is charged with the following offenses:

Breaking Coin/Currency Machine

Damage Coin/Currency Machine

2 counts of Breaking and Entering (F)

2 counts of Injury to Real Property

Williams is wanted on the following charges:

2 counts of Larceny (M)

3 counts of Breaking Coin/Currency Machine

3 counts of Damage Coin/Currency Machine

Larceny (F)

2 counts of Injury to Real Property

2 counts of Breaking and Entering (F)

Williams is 5'11" tall, 160 pounds, had brown hair and blue eyes. He has one piercing in each ear, a tattoo on his right calf reading "828" and a tattoo on his chest reading "Amanda".

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.

