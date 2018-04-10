Police: Union man charged after child comes forward about fondling incidents

Union police said a man was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct third degree after an 8-year-old victim came forward to school officials in Pickens County and described fondling incidents that occurred two years ago.

Police said Cody Ingle, 24 was arrested Monday.

According to the arrest warrant, the abuse took place on multiple occasions in 2016 in Union city limits.

Ingle was released on a $25,000 bond.

