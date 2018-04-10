SC National Guard troops preparing to deploy to Europe on one-year mission

A deployment ceremony was held Saturday for the South Carolina Army National Guard's Bravo Company, 151st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 228th Signal Brigade at Ware Shoals High School.

The 150 signal Soldiers are mobilizing to train in Texas before deploying to Europe for one year.



"We are looking forward to working with active component and reserve component units in providing signal support for Operation Atlantic Resolve," said U.S. Army Cpt. Daniel Taylor, commander, B-Company, 151 Expeditionary Signal Battalion in a news release. "We will be providing both tactical and strategic communications assets."

