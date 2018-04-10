Man facing murder charges after teen, unborn child found dead in vehicle

The Southern Pines Police Department said murder charges have been filed in the deaths of a pregnant teen and her full-term unborn child.

On April 8, police were called to a report of a body in a vehicle on a dirt road near South Gaines Street. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Aiyonna Clarice Barrett.

Officers said Barrett's full-term unborn baby was also deceased.

After an autopsy, the case changed from a suspicious death investigation to a double homicide investigation. Due to the nature of the investigation, officers are not releasing additional information on Barrett's death at this time.

Officers said on Thursday, they arrested Brian Lovon Little in connection with the case and charged him with first-degree murder and murder of an unborn child.

He was denied bond and is being held at the Moore County Detention Center, pending a hearing on Apr. 24.

Southern Pines Police Chief Bob Temme issued the following statement on the arrest:

“The immediate aftermath of a homicide is a time of confusion and intense emotion for everyone involved. I have the privilege of working with and supervising arguably, the best Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Dispatchers in the country, who all were able to displace their emotions in the pursuit of justice for Aiyonna and her unborn child. We all grieve for the family and friends of Aiyonna and while we, at the Southern Pines Police Department, cannot return to this earth Aiyonna and her child, we can ensure that justice is served, and today, I believe we have done just that.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Southern Pines PD at 910-692-7031.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.