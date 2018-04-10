Police say pregnant teen found slain in vehicle along NC dirt road

The Southern Pines Police Department said officers are investigating the deaths of a pregnant teen and her full-term unborn child as a double homicide.

On April 8, police were called to a report of a body in a vehicle on a dirt road near South Gaines Street. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Aiyonna Clarice Barrett.

Officers said Barrett's full-term unborn baby was also deceased.

After an autopsy, the case changed from a suspicious death investigation to a double homicide investigation. Due to the nature of the investigation, officers are not releasing additional information on Barrett's death at this time.

Southern Pines Police Chief Bob Temme issued the following statement to the family and friends of Barrett:

“On behalf of the Southern Pines Police Department, please accept our deepest sympathy on the unexpected loss of Aiyonna and her child. The Southern Pines Police Department shares the pain and sorrow felt by all. Please draw comfort in knowing that the entire Southern Pines Police Department has pledged an unwavering commitment to the relentless pursuit of justice for all concerned. Our thoughts and prayers will be with you in faith and sympathy.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Southern Pines PD at 910-692-7031.

