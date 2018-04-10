Warming trend continues ahead of weekend rain

The clearing and warming trend will stick around all week long! It's going to look and feel more like spring, especially by Friday. Showers and storms are possible toward late in the weekend.

Tonight will be chilly with clear skies. Wednesday morning will bring temps in the low 40s for the Upstate and upper 30s for the mountains. Through the day we'll see sunshine and highs approaching 70 for Upstate areas. That is close to the normal for this time of year.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs pushing to above normal levels! We'll reach 80 in the Upstate by Friday, with mid to upper 70s in the mountains.

Clouds will increase on Saturday, then Sunday will be the rainy day. Expect pockets of heavy rain and potentially a few strong t-storms toward midday into the afternoon. We'll be fine tuning the timing and impacts as we get closer to Sunday.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.