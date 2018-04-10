RBC Aerostructures announces expansion, new jobs in Oconee Co.

A manufacturing company in Oconee County said a $3.8 million investment is expected to create new jobs.

RBC Aerostructures, which provides control rods and precision parts to aerospace and defense customers, said it will be expanding its facility on Commerce Way by 13,500 feet and adding new equipment.

The expansion is expected to create 22 jobs over the next five years.

Interested applicants should contact RBC Aerostructures via e-mail.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.