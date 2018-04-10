Man admits to killing ATV rider while trying to flee scene of crash because he was wanted

A man who admitted to killing an innocent bystander on an ATV after a crash in Greenville County in 2016 will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Dmarrion Jaquay Gilmore, 21, was charged with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and armed robbery after he wrecked his car outside the 418 Dance Barn in June 2016.

Gilmore asked bystanders not to call law enforcement because he had outstanding warrants for his arrest. When he found out deputies had already been contacted, he retrieved a gun from his burning vehicle.

Gilmore forced two victims into the Dance Barn at gunpoint and stole their car keys but was unable to get the vehicle to start with the stolen keys. Gilmore then shot up the Dance Barn.

When a neighbor, 62-year-old Terry Lollis, drove over to see what was happening, Gilmore tried to steal his ATV and then shot Lollis four times in the back.

Lollis succumbed to his injuries at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

After pleading guilty to the charges on Apr. 9, Gilmore was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Coroner: Pelzer man killed in shooting after crash, argument

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?