Teen who shot Upstate man during break-in sentenced to 13.5 years in prison

A teenager who was charged with attempted murder when he was 17 years old pleaded guilty to charges on Tuesday.

Demetrius Antwon Henry, now 18, was arrested in April 2017 after he shot a victim after breaking into his pickup truck.

The victim was awoken by his roommate around 1 a.m. after a disturbance outside their home on McDade Street. When the victim went to the door, he saw Henry rummaging through his Chevrolet S-10.

Henry shot the victim multiple times with a handgun as he stepped outside before fleeing the scene with codefendant Preston Harvley.

The victim was dragged back inside the home by his roommate and then transported to the hospital.

After Henry was arrested, he admitted to shooting the man and the gun involved in the attempted murder was located in the teen's bedroom

Henry pleaded guilty to attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and auto-breaking. He was sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison.

