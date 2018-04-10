Doctor who practiced in Upstate, NE Georgia arrested on child molestation charges

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a doctor from Hartwell is facing multiple charges after a molestation investigation.

GBI said 71-year-old Dr. Tommy Beeson was arrested in Flagstaff, Arizona on Mar. 31 on two counts of sexual battery, five counts of aggravated sexual battery and seven counts of child molestation.

According to the Georgia Composite State Board of Medical Examiners, Beeson previously had practices in Hartwell and Anderson, Georgia, as well as Greenville and Anderson, South Carolina.

Beeson is awaiting extradition.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hart County Sheriff's Office at 706-376-3114.

