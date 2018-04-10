New phone scam hitting Greenwood and Laurens County residents

After 10 successful years, co-owners of a popular restaurant in downtown Greer announced they will be closing their doors.More >
After 10 successful years, co-owners of a popular restaurant in downtown Greer announced they will be closing their doors.More >
The Greenville Police Department confirmed officers were on scene of a death investigation at a downtown parking garage MondayMore >
The Greenville Police Department confirmed officers were on scene of a death investigation at a downtown parking garage MondayMore >
A 28-year-old Russian woman is now dead after she was mistakenly injected with formalin, according to state-owned television network RT.More >
A 28-year-old Russian woman is now dead after she was mistakenly injected with formalin, according to state-owned television network RT.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a phone scam in which the victims receive a call that appears to be from their own phone number.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a phone scam in which the victims receive a call that appears to be from their own phone number.More >
Law enforcement officials in South Carolina and North Carolina are investigating after claims made by a gun-wielding man in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru led to a death investigation at a home in Rutherford County.More >
Law enforcement officials in South Carolina and North Carolina are investigating after claims made by a gun-wielding man in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru led to a death investigation at a home in Rutherford County.More >
Union police said a man was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct third degree after an 8-year-old victim came forward to school officials.More >
Union police said a man was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct third degree after an 8-year-old victim came forward to school officials.More >
What happened to a contestant in a hot-pepper-eating contest may give spicy food aficionados one more reason to "fear the reaper," according to a recent case report.More >
What happened to a contestant in a hot-pepper-eating contest may give spicy food aficionados one more reason to "fear the reaper," according to a recent case report.More >
The Spartanburg County coroner has identified the victim killed in a house fire on Monday night.More >
The Spartanburg County coroner has identified the victim killed in a house fire on Monday night.More >
The Southern Pines Police Department said officers are investigating the deaths of a pregnant teen and her full-term unborn child as a double homicide.More >
The Southern Pines Police Department said officers are investigating the deaths of a pregnant teen and her full-term unborn child as a double homicide.More >
Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.More >
Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.More >
FOX Carolina employees and viewers share photos of themselves and their brothers and sisters to celebrate National Siblings Day 2018.More >
FOX Carolina employees and viewers share photos of themselves and their brothers and sisters to celebrate National Siblings Day 2018.More >
John Wickham, two-time Guinness Book of World Record holder for most dominoes toppled in 1979 and 1980, will host a“Domino Topple” at the Prince of Peace Catholic School.More >
John Wickham, two-time Guinness Book of World Record holder for most dominoes toppled in 1979 and 1980, will host a“Domino Topple” at the Prince of Peace Catholic School.More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office was called to investigate a fire fatality at a home on Todd Road in Honea Path on April 9, 2018More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office was called to investigate a fire fatality at a home on Todd Road in Honea Path on April 9, 2018More >
Here are the arrests that made headlines in April of 2018.More >
Here are the arrests that made headlines in April of 2018.More >
STEAM Festival in downtown Greenville. (4/7/18)More >
STEAM Festival in downtown Greenville. (4/7/18)More >
Former Carolina Panther Josh Norman held a charity basketball game at Lander University on Saturday.More >
Former Carolina Panther Josh Norman held a charity basketball game at Lander University on Saturday.More >