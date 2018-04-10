Police: Greenville man performed sex act on 14-year-old, sent explicit Snapchat messages

The Ware Shoals Police Department said a 19-year-old is facing charges in connection with the sex assault of a 14-year-old.

Officers began an investigation after they said a 14-year-old girl using Snapchat exchanged sexual messages with an adult male under the username "Seducing Mango."

Police said between April and July 2017, Jason Gary Davis of Greenville met with the victim to perform a sex act. In Snapchat messages detailed by police, they said Davis wrote the child about wanting to meet with her again for sexual purposes.

Below is an excerpt of the conversation from the incident report:

Suspect: Hey

Victim: Hi

Suspect: What's up

Victim: Eh

Suspect: Why eh

Victim: Idk

Suspect: Oh Wyd

Victim: Nm

Suspect: Cool

Victim: Ehhh

Suspect: I wanna kiss you

Victim: Awh

Suspect: I wanna [expletive] you again

Davis is charged with third-degree criminal with a minor and disseminating obscene material to a minor.

