Police: Greenville man performed sex act on 14-year-old, sent explicit Snapchat messages

Jason Davis (Source: Ware Shoals PD) Jason Davis (Source: Ware Shoals PD)
WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Ware Shoals Police Department said a 19-year-old is facing charges in connection with the sex assault of a 14-year-old.

Officers began an investigation after they said a 14-year-old girl using Snapchat exchanged sexual messages with an adult male under the username "Seducing Mango."

Police said between April and July 2017, Jason Gary Davis of Greenville met with the victim to perform a sex act. In Snapchat messages detailed by police, they said Davis wrote the child about wanting to meet with her again for sexual purposes.

Below is an excerpt of the conversation from the incident report:

Suspect: Hey
Victim: Hi
Suspect: What's up
Victim: Eh
Suspect: Why eh
Victim: Idk
Suspect: Oh Wyd
Victim: Nm
Suspect: Cool
Victim: Ehhh
Suspect: I wanna kiss you
Victim: Awh
Suspect: I wanna [expletive] you again

Davis is charged with third-degree criminal with a minor and disseminating obscene material to a minor.

