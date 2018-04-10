Upstate golfers featured in Golf Channel contest

A pair of local golfers is featured in a new Golf Channel show that premiered Monday night.

Robbie and Tommy Biershenk are featured in “Shotmakers,” a televised golf competition that takes place at Topgolf in Las Vegas.

Robbie Biershenk was eliminated during the first episode but Tommy’s journey on “Shotmakers” continues. He says the show and Topgolf are doing good things for the sport.

He said, “Now with Topgolf it coming to Greenville I realize how it will really benefit me as a golf course owner. It’s going to get new people interested in the game and introducing new people to the game.”

Since retiring from competitive golf in 2012, Tommy owns and operates Legacy Pines Golf Club in Greenville and The Rock Golf Club in Pickens.

