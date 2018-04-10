Dale Hunter's family offers $10,000 reward for his safe return

She's taken steps through this wooded area for years with her owner Dale Hunter.

"Right across the house- easy access for him and the dog. It was a good daily walk when he was active and able to," Susan Hunter said.

Susan Hunter, Dale Hunter's daughter and Sally walk around the area where Sally and Dale Hunter used to hike.

"Sally was with him for a point, but somewhere along the way- you know Sally did return," Susan Hunter said.

Family members say Dale Hunter walked away from his home off Altamont Road in Greenville County last Wednesday.

"In the midst of existing crisis, the overwhelming love and kindness shown to all of us and beyond just has been overwhelming- we're grateful," Pam Hunter-Dempsey said.

Dempsey is Dale Hunter's daughter and she and their family say he talked about wanting to go home. They believe he was referring to Anderson where he grew up because Dale Hunter suffers from dementia.

"I started to get down cereal bowls and I got two. It's just - you can't believe it. It's like he's just gone off for a little while," Leah Hunter said.

She is Dale Hunter's wife and she and their daughters want the information about his disappearance to go nationwide.

"We feel he's possibly been picked up and possibly realizing he had no money they may have put him out," she said.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for credible information that will lead them to him.

"If somebody picked him up to help and knows where he could possibly be," Ronda Jackson Dale Hunter's stepdaughter said.

Search crews continue to look around the Paris Mountain area and

"Somebody out there knows something," Debbie Lacio Dale Hunter's stepdaughter said.

When she can, Sally still takes a walk along the trail where she and Dale Hunter hiked while the Hunter family continues to pray.

