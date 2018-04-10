Pickens Co. approves resolution supporting Orange Co., CA fight against 'sanctuary cities'

Pickens County Council approved a resolution supporting Orange County, California’s fight against state-proposed sanctuary laws Monday night.

Council members voted unanimously on the East to West Coast resolution, which highlights the immigration debate as it takes center stage again in two more Orange County cities on Tuesday.

The county is now the first known government entity outside of California to actually vote on a resolution in support of Orange County. The approved resolution supports a federal lawsuit challenging California’s sanctuary state law.

Council Charmin Roy Costner is challenging other U.S. counties to join Pickens County by “upholding Orange County’s principle stand in support of our system of government and federal enforcement of U.S. immigration laws.”

“If other counties introduce resolutions supporting our federal immigration laws and fighting proposed sanctuary laws, we could make a strong impact on the outcome of the California law that prohibits law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities,” said Costner. “As local government, we stand with our counterparts across the country. We would want support in Pickens County if we were in that situation while fighting to protect our citizens.”

Newport Beach and the city of Orange are both holding city council meetings Tuesday night to consider supporting the federal lawsuit challenging state law. The Pickens County Council Chairman said, conservative leaders across the country are closely monitoring this vote.

