Multiple fire crews respond to car fire in Greenville Co.

Multiple fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in Greenville County Tuesday evening.

Both the Mauldin and Greenville Fire Departments were on scene of the fire on Ancient Drive. Officials say the call came in at 6:45 p.m.

Greenville fire crews were able top put the fire out. No injuries were reported.

At this time, there is no word on the cause of the fire.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is also investigating the incident.

