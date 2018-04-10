Fire crews respond to structure fire in Wellford, per dispatch - FOX Carolina 21

Fire crews respond to structure fire in Wellford, per dispatch

WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire in Wellford Monday evening, per dispatchers.

Dispatch says the call came in as a structure fire on Wellington Road.

At this time, few details are available.

