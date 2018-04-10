2 hikers lost in Table Rock State Park

Officials confirm, two hikers are currently lost in Table Rock State Park.

The two female hikers are okay, but they're lost because it is getting dark, per Emergency Management crews who are leading the search.

Officials say they got lost near Bald Knob on the Foothills trail, but are not very far up the trail. The call came in at 8:50 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The hikers have plenty of water, they said.

Law enforcement and EMS also responded to the scene.

The park is located in Pickens County.

FOX Carolina has a crew en route, working to learn more.

