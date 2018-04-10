2 hikers lost in Table Rock State Park - FOX Carolina 21

2 hikers lost in Table Rock State Park

Posted: Updated:
PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials confirm, two hikers are currently lost in Table Rock State Park.

The two female hikers are okay, but they're lost because it is getting dark, per Emergency Management crews who are leading the search.

Officials say they got lost near Bald Knob on the Foothills trail, but are not very far up the trail. The call came in at 8:50 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The hikers have plenty of water, they said.

Law enforcement and EMS also responded to the scene.

The park is located in Pickens County.

FOX Carolina has a crew en route, working to learn more.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.